Great Southern Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $229.3 million.

