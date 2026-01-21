Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 2…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 6.5 cents at $2.93 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 11.75 cents at $10.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.63 cent at $2.33 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.4 cent at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.88 a pound.

