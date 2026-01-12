Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.17 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 1 cent at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 1 cent at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.34 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.67 cent at $3.61 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.08 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.