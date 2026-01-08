Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.19 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 2.5 cents at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.42 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.7 cents at $3.61 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.85 a pound.

