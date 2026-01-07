Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 2.75 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.53 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.7 cent at $3.61 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.86 a pound.

