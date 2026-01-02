Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 3.75 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.07 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 5.25 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 4.53 cents at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 6.03 cents at $3.56 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.8 cent at $.84 a pound.

