Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 2.5 cents at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 2.75 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 8.25 cents at $10.64 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.36 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 5.73 cents at $3.60 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.12 cent at $.87 a pound.

