Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 9.5 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $2.99 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 7.75 cents at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.93 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.35 cents at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.18 cent at $.88 a pound.

