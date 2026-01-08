Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.35 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.25 cents at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 1.17 cents at $.86 a pound.

