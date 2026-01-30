Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.41 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.03 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.72 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.36 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.42 cent at $3.66 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.45 cent at $.87 a pound.

