Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 5.75 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 4.25 cents at $3.02 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 3 cents at $10.72 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 1.52 cents at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.68 cent at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.23 cent at $.88 a pound.

