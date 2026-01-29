Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 3 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.15 cent at $2.37 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.