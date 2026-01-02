Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.03 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.32 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.08 cent at $3.50 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.25 cent at $.85 a pound.

