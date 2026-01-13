Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 1.5 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1.75 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.75 cent at $2.92 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 5.75 cents at $10.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.83 cents at $2.37 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 4 cents at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.22 cent at $.85 a pound.

