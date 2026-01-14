Live Radio
Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 2:48 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

