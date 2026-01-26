German American Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $35.7 million.

The bank, based in Jasper, Indiana, said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.6 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $361.4 million.

