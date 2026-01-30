Gentex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93 million. On…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $644.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $384.8 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.