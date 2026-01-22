GE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.54 billion. The…

The Evendale, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $12.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.87 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.26 billion.

GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE

