Fulton Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Wednesday reported net income of $99 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $473.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391.6 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

