FS Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.3 million, or $4.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW

