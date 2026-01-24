BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 79, Monticello 58 Appalachian Christian 74, Eastern Mennonite 59 Armstrong 67, Henrico 59 Atlantic Shores Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 79, Monticello 58

Appalachian Christian 74, Eastern Mennonite 59

Armstrong 67, Henrico 59

Atlantic Shores Christian 89, Gateway Christian 21

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Kenston Forest 36

Brooke Point 56, Riverbend 44

C. G. Woodson 67, South County 58

Centreville 58, Chantilly 51

Chancellor 64, Caroline 56

Chilhowie 65, Honaker 54

Christchurch 44, Norfolk Christian School 40

Christian Heritage Academy 45, Auburn 22

Colgan 77, C.D. Hylton 41

Colonial Forge 71, North Stafford 43

Colonial Heights 57, Dinwiddie 55

Courtland 73, King George 39

Culpeper 81, Eastern View 27

Dan River 64, Appomattox 53

Denbigh 55, Bethel 25

E.C. Glass 67, Brookville 42

Fairfax Christian 71, St. Michael 60

Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Roanoke Valley Christian 27

Fauquier 67, Meridian 64

Fishburne Military 47, Blue Ridge Christian 38

Fort Chiswell 62, Grayson County 48

Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 47

GW-Danville 64, Halifax County 62

Gar-Field 64, Potomac 54

George C. Marshall 62, Annandale 30

Glenvar 69, Floyd County 66

Gloucester 78, West Point 47

Graham 59, Lebanon 58, OT

Granby 54, Lake Taylor 52

Green Run 61, Tallwood 30

Greenbrier Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 24

Greensville County 79, Franklin 38

Gretna 45, Chatham 44

Hampton 55, Woodside 43

Hampton Roads 79, Summit Christian Academy 46

Heritage (Leesburg) 81, Broad Run 53

Heritage (Newport News) 70, Warwick 35

Hermitage 72, John Marshall 65

Herndon 57, Wakefield 52

Hickory 51, Deep Creek 48

I. C. Norcom High School 61, Booker T. Washington 46

Indian River 77, Western Branch 47

James Monroe 70, Spotsylvania 59

James River-Buchanan 64, Carroll County 61

James River-Midlothian 71, Monacan 58

Jefferson Forest 53, Heritage (Lynchburg) 35

Kecoughtan 63, Phoebus 58

Kellam 71, First Colonial 60

Kettle Run 63, Liberty-Bealeton 41

King’s Fork High School 59, Oscar Smith 54

Lake Braddock 67, Fairfax 51

Lakeland 86, Grassfield 72

Lancaster 67, Colonial Beach 33

Landstown 52, Frank Cox 35

Liberty Christian 88, Liberty-Bedford 62

Loudoun County 55, Rock Ridge 45

Manchester 61, Lloyd C. Bird 55

Martinsville 56, Radford 40

Mechanicsville 63, Atlee 62

Millbrook 75, John Handley 65

Mountain Mission 77, Abingdon ACTS 48

Mountain View 53, Massaponax 48

Nansemond River 77, Great Bridge 60

Narrows 62, Galax 33

Nelson County 70, William Campbell 30

New Bridge Academy 33, West End Christian 31

Norfolk Academy 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 50

North Cross 44, Miller School 38

Norview 64, Maury 34

Oakton 50, James Madison 48

Osbourn Park 62, Brentsville 56

Page County 66, Rappahannock County 56

Parry McCluer 67, Eastern Montgomery 40

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 57, Hanover 53

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 75, Christiansburg 58

Paul VI 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 49

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 69, Bath County 62

Pocomoke, Md. 89, Nandua 53

Poquoson 50, York 26

Portsmouth Christian 75, Hampton Christian 46

Potomac Falls 65, Briar Woods 62

Prince Edward County 61, Nottoway 13

Princess Anne 62, Bayside 42

Pulaski County 67, Blacksburg 50

RHSA 49, Douglas Freeman 44

Randolph-Henry 50, Amelia County 26

Regents 60, United Christian Academy 38

Rustburg 69, Amherst County 57

Saint James, Md. 75, Flint Hill 63

Salem-Va. Beach 80, Kempsville 67

Sherando 76, James Wood 38

Southampton 48, Surry County 38

Steward School 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 45

StoneBridge School 45, Broadwater Academy 41

Strasburg 76, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42

Stuart Hall 68, Tandem Friends 47

Sussex Central 43, Windsor 36

TJHS 91, Arcadia 82

Trinity Episcopal 102, Fork Union Prep 23

Tunstall 66, Magna Vista 52

Turner Ashby 76, Harrisonburg 22

Twin Springs 55, Rye Cove 54

Va. Episcopal 79, Carmel 63

Varina 67, Highland Springs 48

Veritas Classic Christian School 64, Millwood School 47

Wakefield School 60, Covenant Christian 39

West Potomac 47, James Robinson 34

Western Albemarle 64, Charlottesville 53

Westfield 75, South Lakes 54

Westover Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 16

William Byrd 64, Staunton 55

Wilson Memorial 75, Buffalo Gap 36

Woodstock Central 71, Madison County 59

