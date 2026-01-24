BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 79, Monticello 58
Appalachian Christian 74, Eastern Mennonite 59
Armstrong 67, Henrico 59
Atlantic Shores Christian 89, Gateway Christian 21
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, Kenston Forest 36
Brooke Point 56, Riverbend 44
C. G. Woodson 67, South County 58
Centreville 58, Chantilly 51
Chancellor 64, Caroline 56
Chilhowie 65, Honaker 54
Christchurch 44, Norfolk Christian School 40
Christian Heritage Academy 45, Auburn 22
Colgan 77, C.D. Hylton 41
Colonial Forge 71, North Stafford 43
Colonial Heights 57, Dinwiddie 55
Courtland 73, King George 39
Culpeper 81, Eastern View 27
Dan River 64, Appomattox 53
Denbigh 55, Bethel 25
E.C. Glass 67, Brookville 42
Fairfax Christian 71, St. Michael 60
Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Roanoke Valley Christian 27
Fauquier 67, Meridian 64
Fishburne Military 47, Blue Ridge Christian 38
Fort Chiswell 62, Grayson County 48
Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 47
GW-Danville 64, Halifax County 62
Gar-Field 64, Potomac 54
George C. Marshall 62, Annandale 30
Glenvar 69, Floyd County 66
Gloucester 78, West Point 47
Graham 59, Lebanon 58, OT
Granby 54, Lake Taylor 52
Green Run 61, Tallwood 30
Greenbrier Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 24
Greensville County 79, Franklin 38
Gretna 45, Chatham 44
Hampton 55, Woodside 43
Hampton Roads 79, Summit Christian Academy 46
Heritage (Leesburg) 81, Broad Run 53
Heritage (Newport News) 70, Warwick 35
Hermitage 72, John Marshall 65
Herndon 57, Wakefield 52
Hickory 51, Deep Creek 48
I. C. Norcom High School 61, Booker T. Washington 46
Indian River 77, Western Branch 47
James Monroe 70, Spotsylvania 59
James River-Buchanan 64, Carroll County 61
James River-Midlothian 71, Monacan 58
Jefferson Forest 53, Heritage (Lynchburg) 35
Kecoughtan 63, Phoebus 58
Kellam 71, First Colonial 60
Kettle Run 63, Liberty-Bealeton 41
King’s Fork High School 59, Oscar Smith 54
Lake Braddock 67, Fairfax 51
Lakeland 86, Grassfield 72
Lancaster 67, Colonial Beach 33
Landstown 52, Frank Cox 35
Liberty Christian 88, Liberty-Bedford 62
Loudoun County 55, Rock Ridge 45
Manchester 61, Lloyd C. Bird 55
Martinsville 56, Radford 40
Mechanicsville 63, Atlee 62
Millbrook 75, John Handley 65
Mountain Mission 77, Abingdon ACTS 48
Mountain View 53, Massaponax 48
Nansemond River 77, Great Bridge 60
Narrows 62, Galax 33
Nelson County 70, William Campbell 30
New Bridge Academy 33, West End Christian 31
Norfolk Academy 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 50
North Cross 44, Miller School 38
Norview 64, Maury 34
Oakton 50, James Madison 48
Osbourn Park 62, Brentsville 56
Page County 66, Rappahannock County 56
Parry McCluer 67, Eastern Montgomery 40
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 57, Hanover 53
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 75, Christiansburg 58
Paul VI 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 49
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 69, Bath County 62
Pocomoke, Md. 89, Nandua 53
Poquoson 50, York 26
Portsmouth Christian 75, Hampton Christian 46
Potomac Falls 65, Briar Woods 62
Prince Edward County 61, Nottoway 13
Princess Anne 62, Bayside 42
Pulaski County 67, Blacksburg 50
RHSA 49, Douglas Freeman 44
Randolph-Henry 50, Amelia County 26
Regents 60, United Christian Academy 38
Rustburg 69, Amherst County 57
Saint James, Md. 75, Flint Hill 63
Salem-Va. Beach 80, Kempsville 67
Sherando 76, James Wood 38
Southampton 48, Surry County 38
Steward School 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 45
StoneBridge School 45, Broadwater Academy 41
Strasburg 76, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42
Stuart Hall 68, Tandem Friends 47
Sussex Central 43, Windsor 36
TJHS 91, Arcadia 82
Trinity Episcopal 102, Fork Union Prep 23
Tunstall 66, Magna Vista 52
Turner Ashby 76, Harrisonburg 22
Twin Springs 55, Rye Cove 54
Va. Episcopal 79, Carmel 63
Varina 67, Highland Springs 48
Veritas Classic Christian School 64, Millwood School 47
Wakefield School 60, Covenant Christian 39
West Potomac 47, James Robinson 34
Western Albemarle 64, Charlottesville 53
Westfield 75, South Lakes 54
Westover Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 16
William Byrd 64, Staunton 55
Wilson Memorial 75, Buffalo Gap 36
Woodstock Central 71, Madison County 59
