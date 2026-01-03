GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 61, Fluvanna 32 Bethel Assembly Christian, N.C. 45, Great Hope Baptist 28 Cave Spring 45,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 61, Fluvanna 32

Bethel Assembly Christian, N.C. 45, Great Hope Baptist 28

Cave Spring 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35

Clarke County 73, Rappahannock County 36

Clover Hill 52, Varina 39

Council 55, Northwood 27

Floyd County 42, Franklin County 39

Fort Chiswell 46, Giles 39

Galax 86, Auburn 52

George Wythe 65, Bland County 33

Great Bridge 53, Currituck County, N.C. 49

Highland Springs 53, Hampton 45

John Handley 56, Millbrook 43

John Marshall 67, Trinity Episcopal 42

King’s Christian, N.J. 31, St. Michael 30

Lee High 60, John Battle 36

Louisa 55, William Monroe 47

Luray 62, Madison County 33

Mecklenburg County 52, Appomattox 39

Patrick County 46, Carroll County 34

Pfafftown Reagan, N.C. 53, Tunstall 48

Potomac Falls 36, Tuscarora, Md. 20

Pulaski County 66, Hidden Valley 28

Ridgeview 43, Gate City 24

River View, W.Va. 51, Hurley 49

Skyline 61, Sherando 55

St. Annes-Belfield 66, The Covenant School 35

Stafford 75, Highland Springs 71

Stafford 75, James Monroe 71

Steward School 61, Grassfield 57

Strasburg 63, Page County 39

Surry County 61, Charles City County 19

Thomas Dale 58, Glen Allen 36

Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 26

Union 63, Central Wise 56

Woodstock Central 56, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

