Amherst County 61, Fluvanna 32
Bethel Assembly Christian, N.C. 45, Great Hope Baptist 28
Cave Spring 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35
Clarke County 73, Rappahannock County 36
Clover Hill 52, Varina 39
Council 55, Northwood 27
Floyd County 42, Franklin County 39
Fort Chiswell 46, Giles 39
Galax 86, Auburn 52
George Wythe 65, Bland County 33
Great Bridge 53, Currituck County, N.C. 49
Highland Springs 53, Hampton 45
John Handley 56, Millbrook 43
John Marshall 67, Trinity Episcopal 42
King’s Christian, N.J. 31, St. Michael 30
Lee High 60, John Battle 36
Louisa 55, William Monroe 47
Luray 62, Madison County 33
Mecklenburg County 52, Appomattox 39
Patrick County 46, Carroll County 34
Pfafftown Reagan, N.C. 53, Tunstall 48
Potomac Falls 36, Tuscarora, Md. 20
Pulaski County 66, Hidden Valley 28
Ridgeview 43, Gate City 24
River View, W.Va. 51, Hurley 49
Skyline 61, Sherando 55
St. Annes-Belfield 66, The Covenant School 35
Stafford 75, Highland Springs 71
Stafford 75, James Monroe 71
Steward School 61, Grassfield 57
Strasburg 63, Page County 39
Surry County 61, Charles City County 19
Thomas Dale 58, Glen Allen 36
Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 26
Union 63, Central Wise 56
Woodstock Central 56, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 18
