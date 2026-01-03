BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 59, Lord Botetourt 36 Alleghany County, N.C. 68, Grayson County 58 Amherst County 56, Fluvanna 55…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Lord Botetourt 36

Alleghany County, N.C. 68, Grayson County 58

Amherst County 56, Fluvanna 55

Appalachian Christian 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 52

Appomattox 65, Amelia County 32

Blue Ridge School 77, Green Level, N.C. 53

Cave Spring 62, Auburn 28

Central Davidson, N.C. 60, Tunstall 29

Central Wise 57, Union 54

Centreville 69, McLean 66

Christiansburg 72, Radford 45

Currituck County, N.C. 95, Great Bridge 71

Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 27

George Wythe 68, Bland County 38

Graham 76, Glenvar 56

Hampton 56, Woodside 54, OT

Jenkins, Ky. 58, J.I. Burton 54

John Handley 63, Millbrook 55

Langley 73, Palmetto Ridge, Fla. 67

Louisa 61, William Monroe 51

Luray 62, Madison County 33

Page County 44, Strasburg 38

Patrick County 53, Fort Chiswell 49

Rappahannock County 61, Clarke County 40

Rock Ridge 73, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Rye Cove 70, Rural Retreat 58

Skyline 66, Sherando 47

Surry County 90, Charles City County 35

Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 38

Victory Christian, Calif. 64, Great Hope Baptist 39

Western Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 48

William Fleming 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44

Woodstock Central 83, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

