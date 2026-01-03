BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Lord Botetourt 36
Alleghany County, N.C. 68, Grayson County 58
Amherst County 56, Fluvanna 55
Appalachian Christian 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 52
Appomattox 65, Amelia County 32
Blue Ridge School 77, Green Level, N.C. 53
Cave Spring 62, Auburn 28
Central Davidson, N.C. 60, Tunstall 29
Central Wise 57, Union 54
Centreville 69, McLean 66
Christiansburg 72, Radford 45
Currituck County, N.C. 95, Great Bridge 71
Eastern Montgomery 60, Bath County 27
George Wythe 68, Bland County 38
Graham 76, Glenvar 56
Hampton 56, Woodside 54, OT
Jenkins, Ky. 58, J.I. Burton 54
John Handley 63, Millbrook 55
Langley 73, Palmetto Ridge, Fla. 67
Louisa 61, William Monroe 51
Luray 62, Madison County 33
Page County 44, Strasburg 38
Patrick County 53, Fort Chiswell 49
Rappahannock County 61, Clarke County 40
Rock Ridge 73, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Rye Cove 70, Rural Retreat 58
Skyline 66, Sherando 47
Surry County 90, Charles City County 35
Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 38
Victory Christian, Calif. 64, Great Hope Baptist 39
Western Albemarle 70, Charlottesville 48
William Fleming 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44
Woodstock Central 83, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
