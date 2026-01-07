Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $64 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.