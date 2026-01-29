First Mid Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.7…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.7 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $349.2 million.

