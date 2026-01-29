First Internet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Thursday reported net income of $5.3 million…

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Thursday reported net income of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Fishers, Indiana, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $89.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.2 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $116.5 million.

