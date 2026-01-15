First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $262…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $262 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $888 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $982 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

