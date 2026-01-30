First Hawaiian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.9 million. The bank,…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.9 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $292.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $225.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.3 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $880.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.