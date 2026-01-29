First Foundation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based bank said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.2 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $234.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFWM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.