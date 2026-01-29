First Business Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.3 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.3 million, or $5.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $168.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIZ

