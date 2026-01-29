Financial Institutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million…

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, New York, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $96.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.9 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $244.9 million.

