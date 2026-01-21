FB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $264 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.6 million, or $2.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $560 million.

