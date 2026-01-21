Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.…

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $100.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $263.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK

