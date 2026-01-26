Enterprise Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.8…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

The bank, based in Clayton, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $257.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $193.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.4 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $739.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC

