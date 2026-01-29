Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105 million.…

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $474 million, or $4.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.75 billion.

