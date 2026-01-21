Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.6 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.1 million, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.