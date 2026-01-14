Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1…

Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 9:21 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Wednesday reported profit of $84,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSNY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up