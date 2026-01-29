Deckers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $481.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had profit of $3.33.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $6.80 to $6.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.