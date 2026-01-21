CVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55 million.…

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55 million.

The Ontario, California-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $167.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.3 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $515.5 million.

