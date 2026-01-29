Cullen/Frost: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $166.3 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $166.3 million.

The bank, based in San Antonio, said it had earnings of $2.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $648.6 million, or $9.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

