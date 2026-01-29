CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $10.3 million.…

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $233 million in the period.

