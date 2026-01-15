Credit Privacy Number — More Like Credit Piracy

You may have come across credit privacy numbers, or CPNs, while scrolling through your feed lately. They’ve increased in popularity,…

You may have come across credit privacy numbers, or CPNs, while scrolling through your feed lately. They’ve increased in popularity, which isn’t necessarily surprising considering the current state of the economy.

A CPN looks just like a Social Security number and can be enticing to consumers with bad credit. A poor credit score can keep you from getting approved for a credit card, car loan and even an apartment, so a CPN might seem attractive. But, in reality, using one is illegal and considered fraud.

What Is a CPN and How Does It Work?

A CPN is a nine-digit number that looks like a Social Security number. Certain companies and individuals sell them to consumers who are seeking credit but have poor credit history. The idea is that by using this alternate number, you prevent creditors from seeing the credit report that’s tied to your Social Security number.

“CPNs are appealing because they offer some kind of credit hope to worried or desperate consumers who feel they’re being held back by a poor credit history,” says Neal O’Farrell, a leading cybersecurity expert. “Fixing your credit the hard way can be daunting and often difficult, so any shortcut is bound to be appealing. Unfortunately, the hope is false.”

That’s because CPNs aren’t legitimate, and the people and companies that sell them to desperate consumers are scammers. CPNs are sometimes invented, but they’re often stolen Social Security numbers.

In addition to a CPN, some fraudsters may direct you to create an employer identification number, or EIN, and use it to apply for credit. While this number is often required for business loan and credit card applications, it’s not a legal substitute for a Social Security number.

Whether or not you realize using a CPN or EIN on a credit application is illegal, you could still face a steep punishment for doing so.

Don’t Fall for a CPN Scam

These scams are becoming increasingly popular on TikTok, with scammers promoting CPNs for apartment leasing. They appeal to consumers who have dealt with evictions or property collections, offering them an alternative. You may have even seen something like a “CPN Package” that claims to offer something called a “fully tri-merged CPN.” Sounds official, right?

But these are all scams, no matter how legitimate they sound. Remember, your Social Security number was free. Why would you need to pay (up front) for something similar?

These CPNs are often taken from children, senior citizens or prison inmates, according to Experian. And if the number you’re given is a stolen Social Security number, it may not have a credit history attached to it, which can also trigger a denial with some lenders because there’s no way for them to determine how much of a credit risk you are.

If you’re caught using a CPN, you could be arrested and charged with fraud.

How to Rebuild Your Credit

Anyone suggesting they can improve your credit through the use of a CPN is lying. Unfortunately, there’s no quick, easy way to fix credit. And the people and companies offering such a service are preying on individuals who are already in a vulnerable position.

It can take months or even years to get your credit history where you want it. But working to improve your credit score can put you in a better financial position over the long term. Here are some things you can do to establish a positive credit history over time:

— Get a copy of your credit report. You can get a free copy of your credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com. Look for areas that need to be addressed and potential errors that you can dispute with the credit bureaus.

— Become an authorized user. If you have a family member or close friend with an excellent credit score, check if they’re willing to add you as an authorized user to one of their credit cards. You don’t need to use the card to benefit from their credit history.

— Establish a positive payment history. Your payment history is the most important factor in your credit score. If you’re behind on some accounts, work to get caught up as quickly as possible. And try to pay your balances in full every month if you can because carrying a balance can actually hurt your credit score.

— Keep credit utilization low. Another major component of your credit score is your credit utilization, which is the percentage of available credit on your credit cards that you’re using at any given time. A good rule of thumb is to keep your utilization under 30%.

— Try Experian Boost. This free program offered by Experian (used by one of the authors) allows you to add alternative credit data to your credit profile and see a boost in real time. The program works best for consumers with FICO scores below 620.

Remember, when it comes to your credit, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

