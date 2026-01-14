Live Radio
Corus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 6:48 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The media company posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CJREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CJREF

