Corus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The media company posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period.

