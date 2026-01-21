Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.3…

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.1 million, or $5.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.6 million.

