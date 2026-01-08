Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $177.3…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $177.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

