Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140.7 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $539.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $449.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $566.3 million, or $4.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

