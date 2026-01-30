Colgate-Palmolive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported a loss of $37 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported a loss of $37 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $5.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.13 billion, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.38 billion.

