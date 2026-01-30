CN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit…

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $895.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.38 billion, or $5.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

