City Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.18 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.5 million, or $8.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $314.2 million.

