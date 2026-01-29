Citizens Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $10.5…

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $10.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $2.18 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.6 million, or $7.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $112.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS

